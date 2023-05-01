Jelšava manor house restoration may be completed later due to material shortages

The historical monument had lain abandoned for decades.

The long-running and extensive renovation of the historical Coburg manor house in Jelšava, Banská Bystrica Region, is resuming in several parts of the building.

The local municipality has set two main milestones for the renovation this year.

The first is the completion of a full restoration of the rear wing of the mansion, using funds from the Norwegian Financial Mechanism.

Second is the approval and subsequent operation of an exhibition that will allow visitors to sleep overnight in unique glass cells.

Completion date will probably be postponed