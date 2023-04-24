News digest: South-west Slovakia slowly drying up

Simplified internet shopping to come to Slovakia, President Čaputová faces dilemma, and who owns Slovak mineral water.

Good evening. Here is the Monday, April 24 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Drought to make life more difficult

Drought, illustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Due to climate change, Slovakia's agriculture will experience severe problems. The most endangered area in this regard will be Žitný Ostrov, spanning the southern parts of Bratislava, Trnava and Nitra Regions.

Some parts of the country are better suited to withstand droughts in the future.

Read more about the drought so far in Slovakia:

OPINION: If Robert Fico becomes prime minister again after the parliamentary election, who will be president – and does it even matter?

BUSINESS: Mastercard and Visa to simplify internet shopping in Slovakia. No need to enter the card number any more.

HEALTH: Have you ever had a conversation with someone who disagreed with you on the benefits of vaccines? Here's a guide on how to approach the situation.

ARCHAEOLOGY: It took ten years for the remains of a plate from Košolná to be recognised as a valuable find.

ADVERTORIAL: The Swiss Re Foundation along with Swiss Re support the next generation of social innovators in Slovakia.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

Mobsters behind some mineral water brands

Mineral water Baldovská. (Source: TASR)

Who owns mineral water, Slovakia's "national treasure"?

Index magazine summarises the ownership background of Slovak mineral water. Financial groups, local businesspersons and well-known controversial names surround them.

EVENT FOR TUESDAY

Free indie band concert

video //www.youtube.com/embed/Z2_QCnwb6H0

After a long break, the Bratislava-based indie/electropop band Purist released a new single called Intuition. The band will perform at the Slovak Radio Concert Hall on Tuesday at 20:00.

Entrance is free of charge.

In other news

Richard Sulík is going to be chairman of the Saska party (formerly SaS) for another four years , with the party re-electing him at a congress on Saturday. Tomáš Szalay, head of the Bratislava Region Health Department, has joined the party and will be their Health Minister candidate.

, with the party re-electing him at a congress on Saturday. Tomáš Szalay, head of the Bratislava Region Health Department, has joined the party and will be their Health Minister candidate. On April 22, 2008 investigative journalist Pavol Rýpal went missing and has yet to be found even 15 years later. The publicist and his friend Peter Nôta now says that he knows the witness of Rýpal's murder , according to whom the journalist was shot in the head. Read more about the case following this link.

, according to whom the journalist was shot in the head. Read more about the case following this link. The European Union will provide €190 million to improve the railroad infrastructure in Slovakia. Recently, the Czech national carrier České Dráhy called the state of Slovak railroads 'woeful' after its Pendolino train derailed at the beginning of March.

In a joint op-ed in journal Foreign Affairs, Slovak Interim Prime Minister Eduard Heger and his Czech and Polish counterparts Petr Fiala and Mateusz Morawiecki, respectively, called on the free world to persist in its support of Ukraine.

and his Czech and Polish counterparts Petr Fiala and Mateusz Morawiecki, respectively, called on the free world to persist in its support of Ukraine. Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová is trusted by 41 percent of people , while 48 percent do not trust her, according to a new survey by the Median polling agency. The least trusted politician is Slovak National Party leader Andrej Danko, with 7 percent. The survey also showed that 46 percent consider Russia a threat, while 41 percent perceive the US in the same manner. The most trusted international organisation is the V4 (50 percent), the EU (49 percent), and NATO (48 percent).

, while 48 percent do not trust her, according to a new survey by the Median polling agency. The least trusted politician is Slovak National Party leader Andrej Danko, with 7 percent. The survey also showed that 46 percent consider Russia a threat, while 41 percent perceive the US in the same manner. The most trusted international organisation is the V4 (50 percent), the EU (49 percent), and NATO (48 percent). Over the weekend, Bratislava flung its doors open and locals, visitors from all around Slovakia and foreigners alike could enjoy various events, walks in the streets, history and the quirks of the capital. Have a look the Bratislava City Days in the gallery.

WEATHER FOR TUESDAY:

Generally cloudy, the cloud cover will change throughout the day over the west part of Slovakia. Rain expected. Daily temperatures will rise to 16°C. Level 1 rain warning will apply to the southern part of both the Banská Bystrica and Prešov Regions, and the entire Košice Region (SHMÚ).

