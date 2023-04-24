Mastercard and Visa to simplify internet shopping in Slovakia

No need to enter card number.

This year, Mastercard and Visa will introduce a new and quicker way to pay for orders when shopping online in Slovakia.

The Click to Pay service will discard a slew of steps that are now necessary when paying for items online, like manually entering card and other identification numbers, or authorisation in a certain time limit, which often resulted in a failure to pay.

In other words, Click to Pay should provide a service similar to Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Various digital payment methods were used increasingly more during the pandemic, which came hand in hand with the growing number of electronic devices capable of connecting to the Internet. And the number is expected to increase even more.

In addition to simplifying the online shopping process, Click to Pay will also be more secure. The service is based on so-called 'tokenisation', a process of replacing sensitive data - in this case the card number, for example - with unique identification symbols that contain all necessary information.

Security will not be compromised as an online shop will not see any sensitive information.

The launch date has not been provided, but the service should be introduced in 2023.