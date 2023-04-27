Bratislava creative hub to open studios to public

Nová Cvernovka to hold traditional May 1 - Open Studios Day event.

The creative and cultural hub Nová Cvernovka is to open its studios to the public for the first time since the Covid pandemic next month as it holds its traditional Open Studios Day on May 1.

Individual studios, as well as the entire premises of the former secondary chemistry school at Račianska street in the Nové Mesto borough of Bratislava will be opened up for the event.

Visitors can also attend workshops, concerts and dance performances for the adults and children.

Artists, architects, painters, photographers, filmmakers, graphic and clothing designers will open more than 130 studios to the public to show what they do all year round.

May 1 - Open Studios Day The event will take place between 10:00 and 22:00 Nová Cvernovka is at 78 Račianska Street Tickets cost €5 on the spot, €3 to be bought online until April 30, midnight. Admission is free for children under 12, pensioners and residents of Ukraine. A detailed programme can be found here.

“Visitors will be able to get to know how sustainable fashion, original clay products and biodegradable plastic are made,” Nová Cvernovka wrote in a press release ahead of the event. “They will be able to try out different printing techniques or take part in a sewing workshop.”

An accompanying programme will run during the day including theatre performances, exhibitions, workshops, readings, concerts, DJs, discussions and lectures.

The music headliner will be the legendary band Zlokot, who will perform a unique mix of rap,rock, disco and electronica. The concert will also feature one of the most outstanding contemporary talents on the Slovak music scene, Katarína Máliková.

There will also be events suitable for English-speaking visitors. One is the two-hour workshop CirKusKus starting at 12:00 during which performers Suzanne and Elena will show the basics of circus techniques such as juggling and balancing. Another is the site-specific dance performance Niveau Stable by Lucia Holinová inspired by the Danube. This starts at 16:00.

Meanwhile, hungry visitors can sample local delicacies at Dvanásť Duší, Iná Haluška, Buchtáreň, Lokal Unas, Vegan Food on Wheels and Chez Amélie pancake bar. Coffee will also be available from the popular Mr. Rabbit brand.

Part of the event will be a flea market held under the name Chňapka.