Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
25. Apr 2023 at 20:15  I 

Russian embassy desecrated graves of its soldiers in eastern Slovakia

Last year, the Russian embassy in Slovakia spread a hoax about how a Slovak razed a military cemetery to the ground.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Russian embassy in Slovakia.Russian embassy in Slovakia. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Seven months after the Russian embassy in Slovakia spread a hoax about a military cemetery in eastern Slovakia having been razed to the ground, it has turned out that the embassy did a worse thing at the same cemetery years earlier.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

As the Denník N daily reports, in 2014, the Russian embassy paid money to have kerb surrounds placed around the graves of Russian soldiers buried at the Ladomirová cemetery. However, it is likely that they were placed in a way that did not correspond with graves, and so kerb surrounds ran through the soldiers’ bodies, according to former Ladomirová mayor Vladislav Cuper.

SkryťTurn off ads

Cuper had these kerb surrounds removed last year because they were falling apart and made the maintenance of the WWI cemetery difficult.

Ex-mayor still facing charges

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

While communities offer more than just short-term help for newly arrived migrants, second generation migrants find organising equally important.

With nowhere to turn, he created a Facebook group. It has become a helpline for foreigners in Bratislava

Listen to foreigners discuss organising efforts that improve the lives of migrants and their descendents.


11 h
A tractor towing a seeder.

Biggest river island in Europe most endangered by drought

Žitný Ostrov contains Slovakia's largest reserves of drinking water.


24. apr
Korytnica mineral water bottling plant in 2016.

Who owns and sells Slovak mineral water

Mobsters and controversial businessmen behind some brands.


24. apr
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad