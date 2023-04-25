Last year, the Russian embassy in Slovakia spread a hoax about how a Slovak razed a military cemetery to the ground.

Seven months after the Russian embassy in Slovakia spread a hoax about a military cemetery in eastern Slovakia having been razed to the ground, it has turned out that the embassy did a worse thing at the same cemetery years earlier.

As the Denník N daily reports, in 2014, the Russian embassy paid money to have kerb surrounds placed around the graves of Russian soldiers buried at the Ladomirová cemetery. However, it is likely that they were placed in a way that did not correspond with graves, and so kerb surrounds ran through the soldiers’ bodies, according to former Ladomirová mayor Vladislav Cuper.

Cuper had these kerb surrounds removed last year because they were falling apart and made the maintenance of the WWI cemetery difficult.

Ex-mayor still facing charges