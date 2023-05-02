Trees from Slovak primeval forest grow in Charles III's private garden

King of England visited Slovakia twice.

A competitive polo player, salmon angler, watercolourist. The interests of the King of the United Kingdom Charles III are many and varied. Last but not least, he is also an avid gardener.

The interest began 1980 when he took over the Highgrove House, near Bristol, England, now the family residence of both the King and Queen Camilla. There, Charles III set up what he calls a "healing garden".

In the book, Highgrove: A Garden Celebrated, the king writes, "...one very small attempt to heal the appalling short-sighted damage done to the soil, the landscape and our own souls."

It is in this private garden that grow elm trees from the Slovak Technical University in Zvolen. These were a gift from the Slovak foresters to the former Prince Charles, who visited Slovakia at the beginning of the 20th century.

"He invited us to England in 2019 to see his experiment. It was an unforgettable meeting in a magical atmosphere," said Viliam Pichler, a former dean of the forestry faculty in Zvolen.

In the future, the Slovak elm from Badín may be crucial in returning this particular woody plant to Great Britain. More than 20 million of these trees died during the 1960s and 1970s from Dutch elm disease.

One of the oldest protected areas

Prince Charles paid a visit to Slovakia twice in the past.

In the early nineties, he visited Bratislava with his wife Princess Diana. The prince returned in 2000 when he also visited central Slovakia. Because of his interests, Charles wanted to personally visit the Badínsky Primeval forest reserve located 10 kilometres south of Banská Bystrica, central Slovakia.

Also known as Badín, the reserve was declared a protected area all the way back in 1913, meaning that it belongs to the oldest in the country. A strict reserve was enacted in order to protect the original tree communities and conditions.

At the level 5 Slovak system of protection, the core of Badín belongs to the highest level, while the surrounding buffer zone belongs to level 4.

The forest has remained untouched by human activity ever since.

Primarily, the biotope of the primeval forest consists of rare fir (Abies alba) and beech (Fagus sylvatica), with spruce (Picea abies), maple (Acer pseudoplatanus), ash (Fraxinus excelsior) elm (Ulmus glabra) and many other species of trees thrown into the mix as well.

It is this diversity and beauty from which its importance stems. Thus, Badín offers a unique demonstration of the highest stage of the evolution of beech forests. This allows scientists to study the mechanisms of the habitat before being affected by our activities.

In this unspoiled nature fir and beech trees have grown for approximately 400 and for more than 200 years, respectively. The biggest living fir tree is 46 meters tall, while some of the already fallen dead ones are even bigger.

Trees from central Slovakia

Forester William Pichler was one of several people who accompanied Prince Charles during his hike through Badín in late 2000.

Talking to the daily Pravda (link in Slovak), he recalls that during the hike, the prince suddenly asked whether elm were part of the community in Badín. As luck would have it, a stout elm tree almost immediately appeared in front of them.

"Your royal majesty, many grow here. And he stood there, admiring them," the forester says.

After the tour, the prince said that he would contact the Slovak scientists. Pichler admits that he thought it a sign of courtesy, nothing more. But three weeks later a letter arrived from the prince himself, asking whether some elm trees from Slovakia could be transported to his residence in the United Kingdom.

"So I started to think that seeing as it was a royal wish, it should be fulfilled."

Foresters from the Technical University in Zvolen grew 50 elm seedlings for Charles, which they sent to his residence in Highgrove by means of diplomatic post.

Soon, even several British foundations caught wind of the Slovak trees and asked the foresters to send a few plants. Almost 20 years later the prince invited the foresters from Zvolen to come and see the elm trees in his house.

Originally a 40-minute meeting took twice as long. Ignoring the pleads of staff, the prince even invited the Slovak scientist inside for some tea.

Crucial in their return

Why was Charles III so keen to acquire elm trees from Slovakia?

The tree was once a common sight in the British countryside. However, an estimated 25 million - over 90 percent - died during the 1960s and 1970s from Dutch elm disease. The disease, caused by a fungus, is still present in the countryside.

In fact, Charles's residence in Highgrove is in a hot spot. Still, the trees planted in his garden, including the specimen from Slovakia, are in great health.

Given a helping hand, the elm tree may appear in the British countryside once again. Bringing them back requires a generation of trees resistant to the fungus, with some countries reporting progress in the form of crossing disease-resistant elm trees.

Trees from Slovakia may be crucial in the effort.