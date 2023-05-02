Austrian developer’s plan with a Bratislava lake bank in limbo

The firm’s 2007 project concerns popular Zlaté Piesky lake.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Sixteen years after the Austrian company Terraimmobilien presented its plan to transform the eastern bank of the Zlaté Piesky lake in Bratislava, the project remains on paper.

Still, the developer is asking to extend the validity of the issued permits, Index magazine writes.

Terraimmobilien is one of the biggest plot owners near the eastern bank of the lake. The large number of plot owners in the area is another reason why the eastern bank has not undergone any significant transformation.

Founded in 2005, the firm was established by the Austrian firm Industrie Holding. Terraimmobilien bought plots near Zlaté Piesky in 2006. A year later it presented its “Terra” project, an administrative and service centre. In 2008, the Bratislava City Hall approved it. But the city hall made its approval contingent on the condition that the developer build a road in the area.

Terraimmobilien has planned to constructing a complex consisting not only of administrative premises, but also warehouses and a carwash.

To date, the project has not been implemented, nor has the road been built.

Unlike the eastern bank, the western bank of Zlaté Piesky is used for relaxation purposes.