Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
3. May 2023 at 14:00  I 

Russian propaganda exaggerates Ukrainian corruption, says future EU ambassador to Ukraine

Katarína Mathernová will be the EU ambassador to Kyiv.

Matus Krcmarik
Matúš Krčmárik
Kyiv, Ukraine. Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: AP/SITA)

Ukraine has a problem with corruption, but it is intensively fighting it, says KATARÍNA MATHERNOVÁ in an interview for daily Sme. From autumn, she will head the European Union diplomatic mission in Kyiv. According to her, Russian propaganda exaggerates the seriousness of this problem, because it knows that the public in the West reacts to it.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
Katarína Mathernová. Katarína Mathernová. (Source: Archive of K. M.)

The diplomat does not expect Ukraine to join the union in the next few years, but there may be a big shift in accession negotiations. These can continue even during the war. Mathernová considers the entry itself unlikely until the government has control over all of Ukrainian territory.

SkryťTurn off ads

In the interview, Mathernová also describes how eastern Slovakia could benefit from the future renewal of Ukraine. However, the government must be active now, but it's really not, she warns.

Related article Diplomats in Slovakia: Our countries will support Ukraine for as long as it takes Read more 

From September, you will come to Kyiv as an EU ambassador. Could Ukraine become a member state during your tenure?

It's quite unlikely that Ukraine will join the Union during this period, but if its current determination endures, it will accomplish many steps that will bring it closer. Of course, all that will depend on when and how the war ends, which is not clear now.

Some people from the Ukrainian government said this could happen within two years.

The past is not always an accurate indicator of the future, but of the states that joined the Union in 2004, negotiations with Slovakia took the shortest time, and even then they lasted five years. Therefore it's not very likely that Ukraine would succeed in a significantly shorter time.

SkryťTurn off ads

At the beginning of its negotiations, Slovakia was also not at war and did not have part of its territory under the control of a hostile neighbour. Can accession be talked about at all until Ukraine gets all of its territory under control?

Negotiations can take place even in this case. It's a demanding technical process and much can be done if you have the political will and commitment, and both are not lacking in Ukraine. However, realistically speaking, I don't see the possibility of accession itself until the government controls the entire country.

So we are talking maybe seven, eight years?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

European Union

Related topics: War in Ukraine

Top stories

Get love right in Slovak.

Slovak Matters: The language of love

Know the right level of love in Slovak so you don't get in over your head, or insult the person you're crushing on.


6 h
A radio journalist in the Slovak Public Radio building.

We must all be the guardians of freedom of the press

World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on May 3.


5 h
Gregory Fabian and Daniel Hall during a Bridgin' Drama performance.

News digest: Mečiar and babičkas showed the American where he belongs

The PM's party underperforms in polls, unusual cab with teddy bear on roof, and another Ukrainian grain sample tests positive.


22 h
The unconventional rat style taxi.

Taxi looks like rat. Repulsive look is intentional

Despite its appearance its technical condition is flawless.


1. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad