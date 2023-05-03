Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
3. May 2023 at 16:40

Car trains from Bratislava to Split start again

Ticket sales for popular route already ahead of whole of 2022.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The train from Bratislava to Split.The train from Bratislava to Split. (Source: ZSSK)

National rail carrier ZSSK is to run more car trains to Croatia this summer.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Starting from May 3, ZSSK and Austrian carrier Österreichische Bundesbahnen (ÖBB) will run a car train between Bratislava and Split, Croatia, three times a week until October 7 - an increase in the frequency and period during which the route will operate compared to previous years.

The first train will leave Bratislava on Wednesday May 3 at 15:53, taking around 16 hours to reach its destination. Trains will run at the same time on Fridays and Sundays. Return trips from Split will be every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday at 17:20.

SkryťTurn off ads

Each train carries 60 passengers in seats, 90 in couchette cars and 60 in sleeping cars. It will also carry 20 cars or motorcycles, with space for 10 to join at Bratislava and 10 in Vienna.

"We are happy that the number of passengers to Split is increasing every year. We see there is interest in this type of vacation after the pandemic. By mid-April, more tickets had been sold than in the whole of last year," said the national carrier in a press release.

Car transport on the train. Car transport on the train. (Source: ZSSK)

Top stories

Get love right in Slovak.

Slovak Matters: The language of love

Know the right level of love in Slovak so you don't get in over your head, or insult the person you're crushing on.


7 h
A radio journalist in the Slovak Public Radio building.

We must all be the guardians of freedom of the press

World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on May 3.


6 h
Gregory Fabian and Daniel Hall during a Bridgin' Drama performance.

News digest: Mečiar and babičkas showed the American where he belongs

The PM's party underperforms in polls, unusual cab with teddy bear on roof, and another Ukrainian grain sample tests positive.


23 h
The unconventional rat style taxi.

Taxi looks like rat. Repulsive look is intentional

Despite its appearance its technical condition is flawless.


1. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad