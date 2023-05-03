Car trains from Bratislava to Split start again

Ticket sales for popular route already ahead of whole of 2022.

National rail carrier ZSSK is to run more car trains to Croatia this summer.

Starting from May 3, ZSSK and Austrian carrier Österreichische Bundesbahnen (ÖBB) will run a car train between Bratislava and Split, Croatia, three times a week until October 7 - an increase in the frequency and period during which the route will operate compared to previous years.

The first train will leave Bratislava on Wednesday May 3 at 15:53, taking around 16 hours to reach its destination. Trains will run at the same time on Fridays and Sundays. Return trips from Split will be every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday at 17:20.

Each train carries 60 passengers in seats, 90 in couchette cars and 60 in sleeping cars. It will also carry 20 cars or motorcycles, with space for 10 to join at Bratislava and 10 in Vienna.

"We are happy that the number of passengers to Split is increasing every year. We see there is interest in this type of vacation after the pandemic. By mid-April, more tickets had been sold than in the whole of last year," said the national carrier in a press release.