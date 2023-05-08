Thousands of apartments in rental grey zone

The apartments are rented for a few dozen euros.

Rental apartments in this building on Obchodná Street in Bratislava have been a matter of dispute for 30 years. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

In Slovakia, there is a rental apartment market that housing policy experts refer to as a grey zone.

These are apartments built under the communist regime, and in the 1990s tenants entered into leases for an indefinite period, but unlike the vast majority of people, they did not buy them.

The apartments are officially owned by towns and municipalities, but the contracts cannot be cancelled pretty much. The Civil Code even allows for children of the renters to continue the contracts when their parents die.

In addition, the rent in the apartments is regulated and its amount has not changed for 15 years, so in today's terms it is rather symbolic.

Towns and municipalities lose out on this, because the low rent does not cover the costs of apartment maintenance. Even the tenants partially lose, because the former do not want to invest in the apartments. These apartments are often in poor condition due to age.

There are thousands of them, no one knowing the exact number. Even the last population census did not give a clear answer.

For example, out of all the rental apartments in Bratislava about 10 percent are under indefinite contracts. In particular, the Staré Mesto district has 141 rental apartments and up to 77 for an indefinite period.

"It's a tragedy because the rental market has become, in a way, the ownership market," says Elena Szolgayová, a UN housing expert and formerly headed the housing section at the Transport Ministry.

Officially, these apartments were for sale until 2016. Their price was regulated and cost only a few thousand Slovak crowns, or a few hundred euros.

The vast majority were indeed sold, but a small number remained under the ownership of towns for various reasons.

According to Szolgayová, sometimes people really did not have even such small amount of money, but speculations could have also been behind it. The tenants can use the apartments during their life and pay less. It is an open secret that some people even rent these apartments for commercial prices.