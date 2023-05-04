Items in shopping cart: View
4. May 2023 at 19:13

News digest: Smer brings Heger's man down

Overview of indoor pools in Bratislava, a Slovak band that will make you dance, and Greenpeace looks at public transport tickets in Slovakia.

Peter Dlhopolec
editor-in-chief

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, May 4 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

A subsidy makes agriculture minister bow out

Acting Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlčan. Acting Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlčan. (Source: TASR - Pavol Zachar)

Acting Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlčan has announced his resignation, just a day after the opposition party Smer cited a grant that the minister's firm received from the state.

"There were eight applications, but one was successful: Vlčan's firm," Smer leader Robert Fico said on May 3.

Reko Recycling, in which Vlčan owns 55 percent, obtained €1.4 million from the Environment Ministry at the end of last year.

Vlčan said on Wednesday that the grant is the outcome of great work done by the people at Reko Recycling.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

From small Slovak town to London red carpet

The Sendrei family band during the Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows premiere in London. The Sendrei family band during the Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows premiere in London. (Source: Archive of V. S. )

A part of the Slovak music scene for more than 20 years, the Sendrei family band hails from central Slovakia. They try to preserve gypsy folklore music and pass it on down the generations.

The famous composer Hans Zimmer likes the band too.

BRATISLAVA FOR FREE

Celebrate Europe on May 9

(Source: Sme)

Here's how to enjoy the capital in the next few days without spending a cent.

In other news

  • Politicians commemorated the 104th anniversary of the death of Slovak statesman Milan Rastislav Štefánik. According to President Zuzana Čaputová, Štefánik knew the price of freedom and that it could not be won without struggle and sacrifice.
  • There is nothing progressive in Slovak transport system pricing. The VAT rate on public transport tickets is very high (20 percent), Greenpeace writes in its latest analysis on public transport tickets in Europe. Slovakia came 21st in the ranking. Bratislava offers the second-cheapest ticket out of the 30 cities analysed, excluding cities with free transport, the NGO said as well. Bratislava came fifth.
  • Slovakia is still in the running to construct one of the factories of the Volkswagen concern for batteries for electric cars. At the NEWMATEC 2023 conference, which is organised annually by the Slovak Automobile Industry Association, the Chair of the Board of Directors of Volkswagen Slovakia, Oliver Grünberg, said the aforementioned. (SITA)
In Poniky, near Banská Bystrica, tourists can find many folklore items exhibited in the Poniky House. In Poniky, near Banská Bystrica, tourists can find many folklore items exhibited in the Poniky House. (Source: TASR - Ján Krošlák)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Few clouds. The highest daytime temperature will range from 15°C to 24°C. Light air. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).

