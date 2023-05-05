Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

5. May 2023 at 12:51

PM Heger admits Slovakia is "in chaos", blames crises and his own failings

Several politicians have accused the acting premier of misusing his access to the public broadcaster.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Eduard Heger (Demokrati), currently the interim prime minister.Eduard Heger (Demokrati), currently the interim prime minister. (Source: Jaroslav Novák, TASR)

Acting Prime Minister Eduard Heger (Demokrati) has admitted that Slovakia is in "a serious crisis, a crisis of chaos", but has called on President Zuzana Čaputová not to appoint a caretaker government. He made the comments during and unscheduled address broadcast by public broadcaster RTVS last night.

The message came hours after Heger's agriculture minister Samuel Vlčan announced his resignation following a scandal involving EU subsidies.

In his address on Thursday evening, Heger blamed recent crises, including the war in Ukraine and high inflation – and, in part, himself – for the chaos that Slovakia has been enduring. Still, Heger does not plan to stand down and wants to lead the country into the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

The elections will be held on September 30.

Heger also blames Fico and extremists

"Ignoring the conflicts between [OĽaNO leader, ex-prime minister and ex-finance minister] Igor Matovič and [SaS leader and ex-economy minister] Richard Sulík led to a worse situation than stepping into [the conflicts] would have done," Heger argued in his televised speech.

Squabbling between Matovič and Sulík plagued the government formed after the 2020 election, and ultimately led to its downfall in December 2022

Heger also linked the chaos to other factors, including people's overall fears about the future, Smer leader Robert Fico – who, he said "fears rightful investigations" – and extremists who "hate our democracy".

Heger will meet President Zuzana Čaputová next week to discuss the future of his interim administration, which the president appointed shortly after his government lost a confidence vote last December. However, it appears Heger is braced for dismissal, despite his wish to remain at the helm until the September elections.

"I am aware of the responsibility of the president and I know that she also cares about the good and stability of our homeland," Heger said on Thursday night. "I will respect it if she has a different opinion on the matter and makes a different decision."

The president has repeatedly threatened to appoint a caretaker government since appointing the interim administration led by Heger. However, most politicians have counselled against a caretaker government.

"Nevertheless, if Heger's government fails in a fundamental way, I will take that step," she said in late March.

Currently, the president is in London, where she will attend the coronation of Britain's King Charles III over the weekend.

Heger abused RTVS, politicians say

Several political parties, in particular the centre-right Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and Progressive Slovakia (PS) parties, criticised Heger for misusing the public broadcaster by making the unscheduled address.

"Instead of humbly admitting the failures of his own ministers, Heger used the public broadcaster for a political fight and attacks against political opponents," SaS MP and former education minister Branislav Gröhling claimed on May 5.

He added that Heger showed up on TV as the leader of his political party, not as prime minister. Heger's Demokrati is a new political party, which was unveiled in early March.

SaS has said that it is ready to support a caretaker government if the president decides to implement one.

Another opposition party, Hlas, which is led by another ex-prime minister, Peter Pellegrini, also believes Heger misused RTVS on Thursday night and is calling on the president to act. Pellegrini went on to accuse Heger of forcing university students into attending his pre-election discussions, citing a recent social media post by pro-Russian Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha in which he alleged that Prešov University students had been told to attend a May 2 discussion with Heger on the future of Slovakia.

