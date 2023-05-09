Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

9. May 2023 at 17:58 

Unofficial names start to appear as Slovakia waits for first technocrat cabinet

Most names expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Compiled by Spectator staff
National Bank of Slovakia Deputy Governor Ľudovít Ódor.National Bank of Slovakia Deputy Governor Ľudovít Ódor. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

The central bank’s Deputy Governor Ľudovít Ódor has accepted the president’s offer to head a technocratic government.

He will resign from his current post on May 14. President Zuzana Čaputová should appoint him prime minister on or shortly after May 15.

Ódor has not stated the priorities of his government.

“Today, Slovakia is in a difficult situation, and my team and I will do everything to lead the country to early parliamentary elections and bring desired peace and stability, as well as a constructive professional discussion on topics important to the people and the country,” he said.

Ódor is not a well-known public figure, an Ipsos poll for Denník N from January shows. Almost 48 percent of respondents were familiar with his name back then.

