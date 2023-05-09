News digest: Central banker on ice, Heger returns to bench

Bratislava fountains, Kuciak retrial nears its end, and Eurovision kicks off tonight.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, May 9 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Technocrat PM's unconfirmed squad

National Bank of Slovakia Deputy Governor Ľudovít Ódor. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

The past weekend caretaker PM Eduard Heger (Demokrati) announced his resignation, which came several days after a scandal linked to EU subsidies and one of his ministers surfaced, also after his infamous May 4 address on TV.

At the same time, President Zuzana Čaputová said that she will name a technocratic government, to be led by economist and the central bank Deputy Governor Ľudovít Ódor, after May 15. The names of the new ministers have not been announced by the president, but the first names have surfaced.

Short analysis: Here's what the current political situation means for Slovakia, the president, and Heger's chances of succeeding in the early parliamentary elections.

Related: Heger will return to parliament as MP.

Get to know Bratislava fountains

The Družba fountain has regained its original sheen. (Source: Courtesy of Bratislava (Marek Velček))

A number of fountains were built in the capital during the previous regime under Title V. This was a scheme under which a share of the state construction budget was obligatorily spent on art in the public space. Explore some of them in Jana Liptáková's story.

Spring Urban Market

The spring edition of Urban Market in Bratislava in May 2022. (Source: Facebook/Urban Market/Welinna)

The latest edition of the popular Urban Market event will kick off on May 12 in Bratislava. It will run until Sunday.

The festival full of food, music and different local sellers will be held on Bottova 1, where Sky Park and the Jurkovičova Tepláreň heating plant are located.

Admission: Children under 12 and Ukrainians pay no fee. Otherwise, a one-day ticket costs €3 and can be purchased at the venue. The Urban Food Market and events (other than the market itself) are free for all festival goers.

Other events to look forward to: The Eurovision song contest will take over Europe, and the world, this week. On Friday, the Ice Hockey World Championship will start in Finland and Latvia. Slovakia will face off Czechia at 15:20 on Friday and Latvia on Saturday evening.

In other news/In a few lines

The Kuciak retrial moved to the closing arguments stage on May 9. The next trial date is scheduled for Friday. Here's what happened in April.

on May 9. The next trial date is scheduled for Friday. Here's what happened in April. In Slovakia, a legal right to kindergarten admission from the age of three will be introduced from September 2025 . The intention is to make kindergartens more accessible, especially to children from marginalised Roma communities and socially disadvantaged backgrounds. The MPs added the amendment to the Education Act on Tuesday. The new legislation also includes a definition of segregation.

. The intention is to make kindergartens more accessible, especially to children from marginalised Roma communities and socially disadvantaged backgrounds. The MPs added the amendment to the Education Act on Tuesday. The new legislation also includes a definition of segregation. Košice has its own Bambi, a young deer captured by the local police near the Košice Regional Police Directorate. Watch the video.

a young deer captured by the local police near the Košice Regional Police Directorate. Watch the video. Slovaks have started a fundraising project to buy the Božena 5 demining system for Ukraine. They aim to collect €650,000.

President Zuzana Čaputová marks 78 years since the end of the Second World War on May 8, 2023 at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Danube in Bratislava. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

