Expo Dubai became Sulík’s ‘trips for friends’, claims ex-economy minister

SaS leader Richard Sulík rejects any wrongdoing, accusing rivals of a political anti-campaign.

Former economy minister Karel Hirman on May 11, 2023. (Source: TASR - Jakub Kotian)

SaS leader and ex-economy minister Richard Sulík is said to have squandered a huge amount of public money related to Slovakia’s participation in the Expo in Dubai international exhibition.

His successor, Karel Hirman (Demokrati), announced last week that the Economy Ministry cannot find documents, including invoices, regarding the organisation and financing of Slovakia’s participation in Expo Dubai.

“Currently, outstanding financial obligations known to us that are related to Expo Dubai already exceed €1 million,” said Hirman on May 11. He named, for example, an unpaid restaurant bill for €54,000.

“We are filing the first lawsuits, because unfortunately we have no other options,” Hirman added. He notes that the ministry's previous leadership changed Expo Dubai into “family trips and trips for friends”.

Hirman left the ministerial post following the replacement of the Eduard Heger caretaker government with a government of experts on Monday, May 15.

The Supreme Audit Office will also look into the money spent on the exhibition after MPs approved a proposal in parliament on May 16.