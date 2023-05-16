News digest: He had great time in Gold city, now he must explain himself

Rare boat tours return, (useful) Slovak travel vocabulary for foreigners, and a Zimbabwean man's story.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, May 16 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Expo Dubai haunts SaS leader again

The Slovak National Day in Dubai in late January 2022. (Source: Facebook/Economy Ministry of the Slovak Republic)

SaS leader and ex-economy minister Richard Sulík is said to have squandered a huge amount of public money in connection with Slovakia's participation in the Expo in Dubai international exhibition.

His successor Karel Hirman (Demokrati) announced the claim last week, just days before a new government of experts took over.

The Supreme Audit Office will look into the money spent on the exhibition after MPs approved a proposal in parliament on May 16. The General Prosecutor's Office is already investigating the case, while some politicians have not missed out on the opportunity to attack Sulík.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Travel: A boat adventure in a cave has returned thanks to rainfall.

Business: The Slovak economy grew moderately in early 2023.

Bratislava: The Presidential Garden in The Old Town is awaiting a comprehensive revitalisation.

Culture: A travel vocabulary that may help you on trips around Slovakia.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

After moving to Slovakia, Zimbabwean finds his tribe

Brian Jakubec visits Czechoslovakia in 1966. (Source: Brian Jakubec)

Brian Jakubec has found a deep connection to his heritage in Slovakia and Czechia. For him, this may be his last stop – because he has found his roots.

For his father, Czechoslovakia was the homeland where he never settled.

EVENT FOR SATURDAY

Fjúžn Festival off to Trnava

Trnava. (Source: Lukáš Grinaj)

On Saturday, May 20, Trnava will host the first of the regional tours of the Fjúžn Festival organised by the Milan Šimečka Foundation.

The festival will take place during the Trnavský Rínek market. Visitors can look forward to performances by Ukrainian and Irish performers, a walking tour with Ukrainian Anna Siedykh, and a discussion with foreigners.

You can find more information on Facebook.

In other news

Two firms, Enel Holding based in Žilina and EV-GP from Senec, are considering investing in the Juh Industrial Park in Lučenec and creating 700 jobs. The former makes mobile houses, the latter focuses on charging stations for e-cars. (My Novohrad)

Slovakia did not take part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest due to financial difficulties of the public broadcaster RTVS , which broadcast the show in the past and organised the national rounds. RTVS could select a Slovak artist without the rounds and ask them to cover their costs. Max Jason Mai and Twiins agreed to it more than a decade ago. According to Aktuality.sk, there are voices that want to see Adam Pavlovčin represent Slovakia in the future. Slovakia withdrew from the contest in 2012.

Conservationists claim that the number of bears in the Poľana area, central Slovakia, will increase this year due to the past mild winter . They add that the bear situation in Poľana is different from other regions because there are no resorts in Poľana. Moreover, the mating season lasts until mid-July. Several bear attacks occurred in central Slovakia last year. (TASR)

Primary school pupils will have at least three physical education classes a week from September. Secondary school pupils will have at least two such classes following an amendment adopted in parliament on May 16. Schools that do not have access to a gymnasium will have to follow this change from September 2025.

The age from which young people can become police officers will be reduced from 21 to 18.

A police officer helps remove a swan from the D1 motorway near Skalka Nad Váhom, Trenčín Region, on May 16, 2023. (Source: Trenčín Region Police)

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies, rainwall, occasional storms. The highest daytime temperature will range from 15°C to 21°C. In the west, temperatures are expected to be lower. Strong breeze.

Rain warnings are in place until Wednesday afternoon across Slovakia, but its most eastern part. (SHMÚ)

