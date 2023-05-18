News digest: Large cats may pay the price for man's folly

Free events in Bratislava, Turks to take over Whirlpool Slovakia, and government bound to vote against any EU proposal to ban internal combustion engines.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, May 18 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Will lions and tigers die?

Ranč Pri Žiline. (Source: Facebook/Žilina Region Police)

Sixteen lions and tigers may be euthanised after these big cats killed a farmer in Kysucké Nové Mesto, northern Slovakia, on Tuesday.

A lion and a lionness have already been killed.

The Ranč Pri Žiline farm owner obtained permission to run a farm in the past, but the state authorities refused to extend it after 2019.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Business: Whirpool Slovakia will end its operation in the country in late 2023.

Travel: Payment terminals at the entrance to the Slovak Paradise gorges should be installed in the national park.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

What to do in Bratislava for free

VŠMU's Music and Dance Faculty in Bratislava. (Source: TSS)

Join foreigners on a trip to Stupava or head to a concert by a piano duo.

EVENT FOR SUNDAY

Organ concert at Slovak Public Radio

A concert hall at the Slovak Public Radio building. (Source: SME)

Slovak Public Radio invites classical music lovers to its concert hall on Mýtna Street in Bratislava to enjoy an organ concert by Denisa Gibalová Kabáčová. The concert is free, and starts at 10:30.

In other news

Defence Minister Martin Sklenár will continue the modernisation of Slovakia's Armed Forces, assistance to Ukraine , while the further priority of the new minister is sufficient funding for his department. (SITA)

, while the further priority of the new minister is sufficient funding for his department. (SITA) The government will have to vote against any proposal presented at the level of the European Union, which aims to make the use of internal combustion engines more expensive or disadvantageous, or to ban them altogether. It is bound to do so by the Slovak parliament's resolution on the EU's ban on selling new petrol and diesel cars from 2035. The MPs passed the resolution on Thursday.

or to ban them altogether. It is bound to do so by the Slovak parliament's resolution on the EU's ban on selling new petrol and diesel cars from 2035. The MPs passed the resolution on Thursday. Secondary school and university graduates will be entitled to a maternity allowance from the social security provider Sociálna Poisťovňa following a change adopted in parliament. From the beginning of next year, the period of secondary school or university study will also be included in the 270-day period for sickness insurance, a condition for granting maternity allowance, if the woman has successfully completed the study.

From the beginning of next year, the period of secondary school or university study will also be included in the 270-day period for sickness insurance, a condition for granting maternity allowance, if the woman has successfully completed the study. The Economy Ministry will continue granting compensation for high energy prices until the end of September. This year, the state will help entrepreneurs, self-governments, sports clubs, cultural institutions and ecclesiastical institutions with the prices of electricity or gas during three quarters of this year.

View of the Polom peak above the settlement of Strečno, Žilina Region. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Clouds, occasional showers or rain, the highest daytime temperature will rise to 22°C. Moderate breeze. (SHMÚ)

