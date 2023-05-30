They created a record in Zvolen, almost 2,500 people joined the live chain

The living chain copied the city walls.

Exactly 2,442 people joined hands in Zvolen on the last Friday of May and created a record-breaking live chain that copied the original medieval walls of the city. The residents set a new record, which will be entered in the Book of Slovak Records, announced the representative of the book, Igor Svítok, for the TASR newswire.

"Not only did students from Zvolen and secondary schools join the chain, but we also saw older residents of the city and pensioners," stated Svítok for TASR.

According to him, the chain was about 2.7 kilometers and wound through the streets of the city, which currently border the Zvolen monument zone. "The volunteers broke the 20-year record in number of participants, set in 2003 in the vicinity of Spiš Castle," he added for TASR.

The contestants held hands for five minutes during the record attempt as the link was verified documented, photographed and filmed from an airplane and drones. The event celebrated the 780th anniversary of the restoration of city privileges. It was also intended to bring together young and old Zvolen residents, introducing them to the history of the city walls.

