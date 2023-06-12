Masaryk preserved this castle 100 years ago. Now it's time for another makeover

Hrušov Castle is coming to life again.

Hrušov Castle, which dates back more than 750 years, is perched on a half-hectare site atop a quartzite massif in the north of Nitra Region. For almost 20 years Laustach, a local civic association, has been restoring the structure using original techniques.

"The era of restoration of monuments using concrete, from 40 years ago, is over. Research has found that combining multiple types of materials does not work. It is best to work with original technologies," explains Jozef Blaho, director of the association.

According to him, using original technologies and materials will best extend the life of the renovated parts of the castle.

Strenuous volunteering

However, observing period techniques in the restoration of the castle is far from simple.