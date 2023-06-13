Items in shopping cart: View
13. Jun 2023 at 7:00

Boats on Štrbské pleso opened summer season. Tatras trails will welcome hikers from mid-June

Snow may be still on some peaks.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Štrbské Pleso is a popular destination in the High Tatras.Štrbské Pleso is a popular destination in the High Tatras. (Source: TASR)

Boats were again launched on the lake surface of Štrbské Pleso after the winter break.

The Tatras symbolically started the new summer tourist season, the TASR newswire reported.

Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.

Better to park in the foothills

According to the mayor of Štrba, Michal Sýkora, they are ready for summer. He believes that nothing will disrupt its progress.

"One of the problems we have had for a long time is parking," he stated, as quoted by TASR.

In this context, he called on visitors to leave their cars at the foot of the mountains if possible and to visit the mountains on the Tatra Electric Railway, by bus or by cogwheel.

The traffic situation in the region during the summer will also be complicated by the extensive restoration of Freedom Road.

Boating at Štrbské pleso was launched for the 17th time. Visitors have 22 boats at their disposal, including one wedding boat.

"We boat at least until the end of September, also in October in the case of suitable weather conditions," said the manager of the Vysoké Tatry center, Lukáš Brodanský for TASR.

It may still snow

In the High Tatras, the seasonal closure on selected hiking trails is currently still valid, ending on June 15.

All routes will be open, including alpine saddles and peaks.

The director of the Mountain Rescue Service, Marek Biskupič, pointed out that snow must still be expected on the routes at an altitude of 1,700 meters.

"It's necessary to prepare for it, to have the necessary equipment with you, and warmer clothing. There is no assumption that the snow will melt so soon," Biskupič emphasized, as quoted by TASR.

