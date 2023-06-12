Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

12. Jun 2023 

The most expensive restaurants on sale

The sector has been through a lot in the past few years.

Tomas Vasuta
Tomáš Vašuta
Pictures of restaurants on the list.Pictures of restaurants on the list. (Source: Index)

In April 2021, the owner of the Sharingham restaurant in Žilina wrote a short message on social media: "We are renting out Sharingham restaurant." A similar message would appear in June, July and in October. In November, an even shorter message appeared, the suggestion of a new strategy: "For sale."

That is the last message on the restaurant's Facebook page. However, not much has changed since then. The Sharingham is still for sale. The advertisement can be found on several real estate websites.

It is not the only restaurant on offer. For example, the Nehnuteľnosti (Real Estate) website registers 186 offers in this category. But in reality there are more. An Index magazine analysis shows that some owners advertise their offers on other real estate portals.

Compared to the past, the number of restaurants being sold is smaller. This can be due to the upcoming main season, as well as the purging of the sector over the past years, marked not only by a pandemic, but also the energy crisis and the consequences of inflation.

Index compiled a ranking of the ten most expensive restaurants their owners are trying to get rid of based on their price. At the same time, the list only includes companies the names of which could be clearly identified. Several of the offers published on real estate websites are anonymised without revealing the location or the name of a given business.

