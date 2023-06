Building was supposed to stand in a lucrative spot.

In the middle is the land where a new high rise called Origami was supposed to stand. (Source: Google Earth)

It was supposed to be a project that would have been talked about a lot. The financial group Arca Capital intended to build another high rise with apartments and offices on busy Bajkalská Street in Bratislava.

However, Arca's developer subsidiary ended up in bankruptcy, which revealed the project details. How the bankruptcy goes may also be interesting in terms of how land left by the company will be used.