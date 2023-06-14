Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

14. Jun 2023 at 12:00  I 

September snap elections: How to vote from abroad?

Voter has to apply before August 9.

Daniela Hajčáková
Illustrative image.Illustrative image. (Source: SITA)

The Interior Ministry has launched a new web application through which citizens of Slovakia living abroad can register for the September parliamentary elections.

Although the ministry had the system ready a few weeks ago, according to the law, it had to wait for the day of the elections' announcement on June 9.

The option to vote from abroad cannot be requested by e-mail anymore.

In the past, a Slovak voter living abroad but with permanent residence in Slovakia, turned to their municipality. If they no longer had a permanent residence in Slovakia, they contacted the Interior Ministry. Now, Slovak citizens abroad can register to vote from abroad only via a web application, or traditionally by post at the Interior Ministry. In the last elections, 49,000 Slovaks voted by mail from abroad. The ministry assumes that their number can increase with a simple application.

The daily Sme tested the new system and prepared a Q&A.

Q&A: How to vote from abroad?

1. What is the deadline to apply for the option to vote from abroad?

If one wants to vote from abroad, they must apply for the option no later than 52 days before the elections. Since the snap elections will take place on September 30, the last day to do so is August 9.

