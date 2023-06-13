News digest: University students would elect Slovakia's first liberal parliament, a poll shows

A food waste app has launched in Bratislava, a place where people can self-pick peas, and mafia guys' unimposing surnames.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, June 13 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

10 most expensive Slovak restaurants on sale

Pictures of the most expensive restaurants on sale in Slovakia. (Source: Index)

The Slovak Spectator's sister publication, Index, compiled a ranking of the 10 most expensive restaurants their owners are trying to sell based on their price. At the same time, the list only includes companies the names of which could be clearly identified.

Construction: Dozens of cranes are being used to build bridges and an elevated road in between two villages in the Banská Bystrica Region.

Dozens of cranes are being used to build bridges and an elevated road in between two villages in the Banská Bystrica Region. Food: Discounted meals can now be purchased online via a food waste app. The service is available only to people in Bratislava for now.

Discounted meals can now be purchased online via a food waste app. The service is available only to people in Bratislava for now. Travel: The seasonal closure on selected hiking trails in the Tatras ends on June 15, but visitors can already go boating on Lake Štrbské Pleso.

The seasonal closure on selected hiking trails in the Tatras ends on June 15, but visitors can already go boating on Lake Štrbské Pleso. Industry: U.S. Steel Košice has agreed to increase workers' salaries, bringing a strike alert to an end.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

Slovakia mafia guys with unimposing names

The late Košice mob boss Róbert Holub, or Bob Pigeon, was murdered in 1997. (Source: Slovak police)

Tough mafia guys and politicians may seem tough until the moment people hear their surnames. A good case in point: The Bratislava underworld figure, Miroslav Sýkora, was shot dead in February 1997. His surname meant 'Titmouse'.

Read more about other men with funny surnames.

SONG FOR TUESDAY

'Entirely Good' turns 20

video //www.youtube.com/embed/BLEzZg3s4a0

It was in 2003 when teenager Zuzana Smatanová, 38, won the Coca-Cola PopStar songwriting contest. She released her debut album, "Entirely Good", soon after.

Her first single, "Tam, Kde Sa Neumiera" (The place where one doesn't die), became a hit, followed by a number of other successful albums and singles.

On June 14, Smatanová will celebrate her birthday. Listen to her latest single, "Gravitácia" (Gravity). The popular singer is also a gifted illustrator.

In other news

The nominal wage continued to grow at a significant rate , above 8 percent in all sectors in April. However, it was still unable to resist a high inflation, only workers in accommodation received more in real terms. Employment grew in most of the monitored sectors . A decrease in the number of workers was recorded in two largest sectors, industry and selected market services, the Statistics Office announced.

, above 8 percent in all sectors in April. However, it was still unable to resist a high inflation, only workers in accommodation received more in real terms. . A decrease in the number of workers was recorded in two largest sectors, industry and selected market services, the Statistics Office announced. The minimum pension will increase by tens of euros from the beginning of July. For a pensioner with 30 years of pension insurance, the minimum pension will rise from the current €334.30 to €365.70 , the Sociálna Poisťovňa social insurance agency said.

, the Sociálna Poisťovňa social insurance agency said. A bomb threat, for which bank branches across Slovakia were evacuated on Tuesday, was not confirmed in any of them.

A total of 756 university students from 14 Slovak universities have recently been asked which party they would vote for in the upcoming elections. While Smer and Hlas dominate public opinion polls, a Praxuj.sk poll shows that the liberal party Progresívne Slovensko would win the elections if the decision were up to university students. Another liberal party, SaS, and Peter Pellegrini's Hlas would win seats as well. (Source: Praxuj.sk)

The last regular parliamentary session before the September elections began on Tuesday afternoon. PM Ľudovít Ódor presented his government's priorities to MPs, but the vote of confidence is expected to take place later this week. The session will close on June 30. The elections will cost €16.8 million.

before the September elections began on Tuesday afternoon. PM Ľudovít Ódor presented his government's priorities to MPs, but the vote of confidence is expected to take place later this week. The session will close on June 30. The elections will cost €16.8 million. After the European Parliament elections in June 2024, Slovakia could have 15 MEPs . Slovakia is represented by 14 MEPs today. (TASR)

. Slovakia is represented by 14 MEPs today. (TASR) The Hlas party, led by ex-PM Peter Pellegrini, obtained a €2 milion credit from Fio Bank. The party stated that it will repay the credit after the September elections from the state contribution to which the parties successful in elections are entitled. Fio Bank considers public opinion polls in which Hlas has fared well as a sufficient guarantee. (Aktuality)

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers or storms in some places. The highest daytime temperature will reach 25°C. Light breeze. (SHMÚ)

