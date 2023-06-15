Stop to liberalism and respectable future: Politicians' election promises hit billboards

Political leaders stare at voters from billboards ahead of the September 30 parliamentary elections, but Smer leader Robert Fico does not.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

The election campaign in Slovakia officially began on June 9, but some of the billboards pictured below may have been seen well ahead of the time.

While some parties are promising lower prices, others have gone for respectability.

The far-right party ĽSNS, led by the convicted politician Marian Kotleba, decided to use the LGBT+ community as its topic on the billboards. LGBT+ organisations have filed a criminal complaint against the party. In 2019, Kotleba used the LGBT+ community for his billboards in the presidential race. Back then, the community turned to the police as well.

Look at some of Slovak politicians' campaign promises from billboards around Slovakia:

Hlas leader Peter Pellegrini (l): "We'll stop rising prices." (l) and "Do you want cheaper energy?" (c). SaS MP Branislav Grohling (r): "Decency against hatred." (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Demokrati: "Democrats unite."/OĽaNO: "For moms without taxes with children under 15." (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Progresívne Slovensko: "Decent future for all." (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

SaS: "We're changing the game." (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Sme Rodina: "We're not changing the game." (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

SaS: "Homework is not supposed to be mandatory." (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Slovak National Party (SNS): "We can stop liberalism together. Vote SNS." (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Republika: "Assurances. Come vote." (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Sme Rodina: "We're helping, and aren't preoccupied with egos." (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Hlas: "We'll protect the vulnerable." (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

SNS: "We're bringing national forces together." (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

ĽSNS: "We'll protect Slovakia against LGBT and gender!" (Source: Facebook)

A political party can spend up to €3 million on its campaign. By June 9, parties had spent €1.85 million.

According to Transparency International Slovakia, this campaign will be the most expensive one in Slovak political history.

Parliamentary elections will be held on September 30.