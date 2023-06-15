Stop to liberalism and respectable future: Politicians' election promises hit billboards
Political leaders stare at voters from billboards ahead of the September 30 parliamentary elections, but Smer leader Robert Fico does not.
Jozef Jakubčo
External contributor
The election campaign in Slovakia officially began on June 9, but some of the billboards pictured below may have been seen well ahead of the time.
While some parties are promising lower prices, others have gone for respectability.
The far-right party ĽSNS, led by the convicted politician Marian Kotleba, decided to use the LGBT+ community as its topic on the billboards. LGBT+ organisations have filed a criminal complaint against the party. In 2019, Kotleba used the LGBT+ community for his billboards in the presidential race. Back then, the community turned to the police as well.