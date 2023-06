Progressive Slovakia, a liberal party, is growing stronger.

Smer is still projected to emerge from September's early parliamentary elections with the most votes, but there are signs that support for ex-prime minister Robert Fico’s party is beginning to soften.

The latest poll by NMS Market Research for the Sme daily found that Smer would come first in the elections, with 19.6 percent. In May, the polling agency measured popular support for Smer at 21.3 percent.

The agency surveyed 1,446 respondents online and by phone from June 2 to 8, 2023.