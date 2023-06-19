Three open-air summer resorts in Bratislava have opened, another one opens on Tuesday

Pasienky, with the only indoor 50-metre swimming pool, closes.

In the middle of June, the bathing season traditionally begins in Bratislava. But while some open-air summer resorts announced their opening at the beginning of the month, changeable, cold weather spoiled their plans. So far, swimming has been possible at the Zlaté Piesky resort on the outskirts of Bratislava, without an entrance fee and without lifeguards.

Prices of online tickets for STaRZ swimming pools one-day ticket for €4

a pass for 10 full entries for €36

a pass for 10 entries after 17:00 for €25

a season pass costs €99, for seniors over 62 and disabled, the price is €49 euros

The first open-air summer resorts with the Rosnička pool in Dúbravka, Krasňany and Lamač pools opened past weekend. Zlaté Piesky started collecting entrance fees on Saturday, June 17. The Delfín and Tehelné Pole swimming pools will open on June 20. The Rača swimming pool should open at the end of June. The date has not yet been specified.

All these seven open-air swimming pools are administered by the Sports and Recreational Facilities Administration (STaRZ). The remaining two open-air pools, Matardorka in Petržalka, and Mičurin swimming pools in the Old Town, are in private hands. Matadorka plans to open the second half of June. Mičurin (Ekoiuventa) should traditionally open on July 1, the Sme daily wrote.

How much does a ticket cost?

For the time being, visitors can only buy a ticket online, valid for all swimming pools managed by STaRZ, with a uniform price of €4. After 17:00, the price decreases to €3.50.

The price of an online ticket is usually cheaper than a ticket bought at the spot at most swimming pools. On the other hand, there are no discounts on an online ticket. If visitors want a discounted ticket, they must buy it at the spot.

It is not possible to buy a discounted ticket online for children either. However, people can purchase a season pass online and buy discounted children’s season passes - for up to five children under 18 for €1 and use them unlimitedly throughout the season.

Those planning to come with children to the swimming pool once, they can buy a discounted ticket for them at the spot.

The swimming pools have not yet published their own price lists, but the entrance fee should be more expensive compared to last year. For example, at Zlaté Piesky, a full ticket should cost €5 at the ticket office, with discounts for children under 18 and pensioners. Compared to last year, they are €1 more expensive, Sme found out.

The Multisport discount card is also valid at the swimming pools, but people can only buy a ticket with it on the spot.

Again, it will be possible to swim in the evening without an entrance fee, but only at one place – Zlaté Piesky. Compared to previous years, free admission has been postponed by one hour to 19:00.

Pasienky is closed

Pasienky in the Nové Mesto borough with the only indoor 50-metre swimming pool closed on June 11, due to reconstruction of the heating water technology for its pools. It will remain closed the whole summer. Its operator STaRZ does not specify on its website when Pasienky will reopen.