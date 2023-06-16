Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

\
Show all sections
16. Jun 2023 at 15:36  I 

Home-office legislation undergoes improvement

Some matters still need to be addressed.

Jana Liptáková
Even before the pandemic, flexible working regimes were well established in several companies.Even before the pandemic, flexible working regimes were well established in several companies. (Source: Unsplash)

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Slovakia’s shared service and business service sector adapted quickly, rolling out work-from-home programmes to keep operations running.

But like so many other businesses around the world, companies in this sector are now acting to get their employees back into the office.​

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

More information about the Slovak labour market

Please see our Career & Employment Guide.

​While the productivity and efficiency of shared service and business service centres did not decrease during the lockdowns, creativity, speed of problem resolution, idea sharing and relationships did suffer, bosses in the sector say. Various laws and regulations on office-based working were introduced in response to the pandemic, and those still in place today mean that employers cannot force staff to return to the office unless they can show it is necessary.

SkryťTurn off ads

Remote work before Covid

Even before the pandemic, flexible working regimes were well established in the shared services and business service sector. Many companies allowed employees to work from home or from another alternative location within the country, usually for one day a week or a few days a month.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Career and HR

Top stories

Bratislava's Devín district.

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

See the selection of events happening in the capital that are on a budget, including music night and a hike to Sandberg.


15. jun
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
'Middle Ages in Sad Janka Kráľa' will be held on June 17 by the Danube river in Bratislava.

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between June 15 and June 25, plus temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.


17 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad