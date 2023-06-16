Home-office legislation undergoes improvement

Some matters still need to be addressed.

Even before the pandemic, flexible working regimes were well established in several companies. (Source: Unsplash)

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Slovakia’s shared service and business service sector adapted quickly, rolling out work-from-home programmes to keep operations running.

But like so many other businesses around the world, companies in this sector are now acting to get their employees back into the office.​

​While the productivity and efficiency of shared service and business service centres did not decrease during the lockdowns, creativity, speed of problem resolution, idea sharing and relationships did suffer, bosses in the sector say. Various laws and regulations on office-based working were introduced in response to the pandemic, and those still in place today mean that employers cannot force staff to return to the office unless they can show it is necessary.

Remote work before Covid

Even before the pandemic, flexible working regimes were well established in the shared services and business service sector. Many companies allowed employees to work from home or from another alternative location within the country, usually for one day a week or a few days a month.