News digest: Key decision for Slovakia (and Čaputová)

New rules for visitors to the Tatras, Smer is losing core supporters, and Bratislava will hold the Umbrella March on Saturday.

Good evening. Here is the Friday, June 16 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

President Čaputová's long-expected announcement

President Zuzana Čaputová. (Source: TASR)

It has been expected for several weeks that Zuzana Čaputová will announce her final decision on whether she is going to run for president again. She promised to do so in May, but she then postponed the announcement due to a political crisis.



Just this week, on Thursday, June 15, four years have passed since she became Slovakia's fifth president. In a report published by the TASR news agency earlier today, the president described the past year as one of the most difficult years. This may also be one of the reasons why the most trusted Slovak politician reportedly does not want to run for office again.

The conservative daily Štandard was first to report on the president's alleged decision, followed by similar reports by other media outlets.

However, the president herself is going to make the long-expected announcement earlier next week, her spokesperson confirmed on Friday. It is not clear what her decision will be.

Slovakia will hold the next presidential election in spring 2023.

Election: The latest poll by NMS Market Research found that Smer would come first in the elections, with 19.6 percent. But there are signs that support for ex-prime minister Robert Fico's party is beginning to soften.

The latest poll by NMS Market Research found that Smer would come first in the elections, with 19.6 percent. But there are signs that support for ex-prime minister Robert Fico's party is beginning to soften. Migration: More illegal migrants from Syria will cross Slovak borders, acting Interior Minister Ivan Šimko has warned.

More illegal migrants from Syria will cross Slovak borders, acting Interior Minister Ivan Šimko has warned. Hiking: A shelter named after Slovak literature character Jozef Mak has opened.

A shelter named after Slovak literature character Jozef Mak has opened. Nature: How the new rules in the Tatras affect dogs, climbers and tourists.

FEATURE STORY FOR FRIDAY

Refurbishment of Komenského Square in Bratislava's centre in reduced version for now

The current look of Komenského Square in the historical centre of Bratislava significantly differs from a flagship project of the city to refurbish public places.

Last autumn a new stone paving was laid, new lighting was installed and new greenery planted. But a pergola, a water element as well as other proposed features, are missing. Read more.

EVENT FOR SATURDAY

Take your umbrella

Umbrella March 2019. (Source: Anna Fay)

On Saturday, a public event called the Umbrella March will take place in the streets of Slovakia's capital to mark World Refugee Day, which is held on June 20.

In other news

Up to 37 percent of Slovak people avoid news , the Reuters Institute of Journalism's report has found. As for topics, they mostly avoid news on Ukraine (49 percent), health and Covid news (40 percent), and social justice stories such as LGBT+ rights (40 percent). They also avoid news on home affairs (35 percent), the Denník N daily writes.

, the Reuters Institute of Journalism's report has found. As for topics, they mostly avoid news on Ukraine (49 percent), health and Covid news (40 percent), and social justice stories such as LGBT+ rights (40 percent). They also avoid news on home affairs (35 percent), the Denník N daily writes. The right to make payment for the purchase of goods and the provision of services in cash will be part of the Constitution following a bill adopted by MPs on June 15. Based on another recent change, it will be possible to refuse a cash payment only for valid reasons.

following a bill adopted by MPs on June 15. Based on another recent change, it will be possible to refuse a cash payment only for valid reasons. On Saturday, several open-air swimming pools in Bratislava will reopen - Zlaté Piesky, Rosnička, Lamač and Krasňany. Tickets can be purchased online.

High Tatras as pictured from Nová Lesná, a town near Poprad, eastern Slovakia on June 15, 2023. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND: Mostly clear skies, scattered showers or storms. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 27°C. Fresh breeze. (SHMÚ)

