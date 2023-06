New measures make employing third-country nationals easier, but barriers remain.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2023, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

When Russian troops invaded her homeland, Olena Martynchuk, co-owner and director of an IT company in Kyiv, fled Ukraine with her children and her mother and headed for Bratislava.