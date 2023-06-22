Inclusive workplaces prove beneficial for all

The overall corporate ambition of creating diverse working spaces continues to fall below expectations.

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2023, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

People with disabilities are particularly at risk, a Profesia.sk survey shows. Pre-pandemic statistics for the year 2019 show that there were 250,000 disabled people living in Slovakia. Of them, 145,000 could work. Yet, only 11,000 had a job, mostly in sheltered workshops. On a related note, only 16 percent of non-disabled people had the chance to encountered a disabled person.