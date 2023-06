These were the trends of the Slovak labour market in the past year.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2023, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

Employers in Slovakia published more than 350,000 job vacancies on the largest jobs website in the country, Profesia.sk, in 2022. It was the biggest annual total in the site’s history. The number of job ads increased by more than one-fifth compared to the previous year. The most job offers were published in trade, manufacturing and IT.