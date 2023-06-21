Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

21. Jun 2023 at 15:50

Slovak parliament recognises Ukraine famine as genocide

1932-33 Holodomor killed millions.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to the Slovak parliament on May 10. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to the Slovak parliament on May 10. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubco)

Slovak parliament has recognised the 1932-33 Holodomor in Ukraine as genocide.

The man-made famine, also known as the Terror-Famine, killed millions of Ukrainians.

According to the resolution (in Slovak) passed on Tuesday, the Holodomor was perpetrated by Joseph Stalin's Soviet regime with the intent to destroy a group of people by purposefully introducing awful living conditions leading to their physical ruination.

In addition, the resolution commemorates the Holodomor victims and expresses solidarity with the Ukrainian people, denounces Russia's war in the country and the former's manipulation of how the famine is remembered, and expresses regret that there are still people in Slovakia with sympathies towards the totalitarian regime.

With the exception of a few unaccounted for MPs, the OĽaNO, SaS, and Sme Rodina parties voted in favour of the resolution, as did the former members of their caucuses.

Smer MPs either abstained from voting or were not present, as did MPs from the Hlas party, and extremists from Kotleba's ĽSNS and the Republika party.

In 2007, parliament approved a declaration on the famine, but it did not recognise it as genocide. The document stated that parliament was aware of the famine and its perpetrator and called it an act of extermination.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Slovak parliament for its recognition of the famine this week.

"I am grateful to the Slovak parliament for recognising the Holomodor in 1932-33 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people," he posted on social media.

