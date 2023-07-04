Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

4. Jul 2023 at 5:37  I 

Framework for four-day working week and new ways of online hiring

Lawyers dealing with labour law share the inspirational projects they have been working on.

Radka Minarechová
(Source: unsplash)

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2023, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

From dealing with unlawful termination of employment, through to helping clients to hire foreign employees, and preparing a company to transition to a four-day working week. The assignments tackled by law firms in Slovakia that deal with labour law are varied, bringing a range of sometimes unusual challenges.

The Slovak Spectator approached selected law firms working in the field, asking them to share those deals they consider inspirational in some way.

Unlawful job termination and important precedent

Several legal disputes involving these law firms concerned employer-employee relationships.

The law firm Dentons provided legal assistance to Mária Koránová, a whistleblower who reported the corrupt activity of her employer, the Záchranná Služba Košice company, which provides professional rescue service and operates 57 emergency rescue stations in Košice, Prešov and Žilina Regions.

“Mrs. Koránová filed a criminal complaint, which was followed by a series of steps initiated by her employer that led to an attempt to illegally terminate her employment,” said Stanislav Ďurica, the law firm’s partner.

Koránová is, at the same time, protected by the Office for the Protection of Whistleblowers, which suspended the effectiveness of the notice terminating her employment. Dentons also provided pro bono legal assistance to the Let’s Stop Corruption Foundation organisation.

