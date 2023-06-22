News digest: Smoke from large warehouse fire hits Bratislava

Speaker Boris Kollár is urged to resign, free events in Bratislava, and this year's Homophobe of the Year prize goes to an archbishop.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, June 22, 2023 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Rovinka fire seen from Bratislava

Firefighters have been trying to put out a huge fire in Rovinka, near Bratislava, from Thursday morning. (Source: TASR - Jakub Kotian)

A fire broke out in an Ospra-Invest warehouse with polyethylene and pallets in Rovinka near Bratislava on Thursday morning.

The smoke from the fire, which has not yet been localised, also reached Bratislava. It can be seen from different parts of the capital city, hovering above the Slovnaft refinery.

People in Rovinka and in the nearby areas are not in danger, experts say. However, the police called on people living in Bratislava-Podunajské Biskupice and the town of Dunajská Lužná to close their windows and stay indoors.

The fire is expected to be put out by Friday morning. In total, more than 180 professional and volunteer firefighters with 66 pieces of firefighting equipment are working to extinguish the fire. It is said that 700 tons of plastic and 1,500 wooden pallets are burning in the warehouse.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

How to enjoy Bratislava for free

Plavecký Castle. (Source: NHF)

In the coming days, you can set out on a hike to Plavecký Castle or enjoy a yoga session in one of the Bratislava parks.

ANNIVERSARY

Slovaks died in terrorist attack in Pakistan

In 2013, two Slovaks died in a terrorist attack in Pakistan. (Source: Pexels)

Exactly 10 years ago, two mountaineers, Anton Dobeš and Peter Šperka, became the first Slovak civilian victims of a terrorist attack. They were among a group of 11 people killed on June 22 in an attack on their base camp under Nanga Parbat, a mountain peak in northern Pakistan.

In other news

Demokrati leader and ex-PM Eduard Heger will not be no. 1 on the party's slate ahead of the elections, the party announced on Thursday. Heger will run from the second place, while physician Andrea Letanovská will be the party's no. 1. The party explained that Letanovská and her life story best describes the selfless and professional policy of the party.

the party announced on Thursday. Heger will run from the second place, while physician Andrea Letanovská will be the party's no. 1. The party explained that Letanovská and her life story best describes the selfless and professional policy of the party. Trnava Archbishop Ján Orosch has been named the Homophobe of the Year by the Human Rights Institute. He received this award for his statement from October, in which he reacted to the murder of two LGBT+ people in Bratislava. He then said: "I will admit that there is one word in their statement that bothers me, with which I cannot agree. That word is 'innocent victims'."

by the Human Rights Institute. He received this award for his statement from October, in which he reacted to the murder of two LGBT+ people in Bratislava. He then said: "I will admit that there is one word in their statement that bothers me, with which I cannot agree. That word is 'innocent victims'." The civic association Sloboda Zvierat along with regional animal shelters have said that there are 2,300 animals waiting for a new home , and that dog adoptions are stagnating. The most critical situation is in eastern Slovakia.

, and that dog adoptions are stagnating. The most critical situation is in eastern Slovakia. The outdoor swimming pool Matadorka in Bratislava-Petržalka will open on Saturday, June 24. See where in Bratislava you can find outdoor pools.

Today's temperature in Bratislava. (Source: TASR - Pavol Zachar)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers and storms in many places. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 32°C. Strong breeze. Storm and heat warnings will remain in place on Friday. (SHMÚ)

