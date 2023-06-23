Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

23. Jun 2023 

Well-known Petržalka food-and-art venue is to be sold at auction

Galéria Kontajner attempted to combine various functions but has struggled financially

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Galéria Kontajner restaurant-and-art complex, which is made from recycled shipping containers, is to be sold at auction on July 3.

Galéria Kontajner (Container Gallery), a multifunctional complex that opened in Bratislava's Petržalka district in 2020, is being sold at auction in an effort to clear its accumulated debts.

The concept, housed in recycled shipping containers, offered a combination of services including a restaurant, café and art gallery. Despite its unique approach, prominent position, and collaborations with the City Gallery of Bratislava and the Academy of Fine Arts, the project lasted only three years. The funding bank decided to exercise its lien rights, leading to the auction of the complex.

'Hobby' fairs like flower shows are increasingly popular in Slovakia.

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between June 22 and July 2, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.


15 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
