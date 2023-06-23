Well-known Petržalka food-and-art venue is to be sold at auction

Galéria Kontajner attempted to combine various functions but has struggled financially

The Galéria Kontajner restaurant-and-art complex, which is made from recycled shipping containers, is to be sold at auction on July 3.

Galéria Kontajner (Container Gallery), a multifunctional complex that opened in Bratislava's Petržalka district in 2020, is being sold at auction in an effort to clear its accumulated debts.

The concept, housed in recycled shipping containers, offered a combination of services including a restaurant, café and art gallery. Despite its unique approach, prominent position, and collaborations with the City Gallery of Bratislava and the Academy of Fine Arts, the project lasted only three years. The funding bank decided to exercise its lien rights, leading to the auction of the complex.