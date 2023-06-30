The new human age

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2023, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

In the midst of the growing digitisation of work and the workforce, ManpowerGroup’s latest report, “The New Human Age”, finds that humans are still the catalyst for the future, despite the great enabling power of technology. Our report identifies key trends shaping the future of work and impacting today’s employers and their employees, based on input from 13,000 decision-makers and 8,000 workers from across eight countries and regions.

Over the last decade, human capital has become a major differentiator and driver of economic growth. Now, “The New Human Age” assesses the impact of a range of new factors, such as the generational shift in employment expectations, reducing college degree requirements for applicants, the growing divide faced by women in the workforce, the continuing evolution of hybrid work, and mitigating risk in an ever-changing global economy.

Utilising technology to enhance human lives

For the last few years, we have all heard many narratives about robots taking our jobs. What we believed then, and what has come to pass, is that tech can augment human skills rather than replace them. We are now embarking on a New Human Age – a time where people are utilising technology and digital tools to enhance human connections, be more productive, and live more meaningful lives.