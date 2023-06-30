Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
30. Jun 2023 at 5:37  I 

Tech can augment human skills rather than replace them

The new human age

author
Zuzana Rumiz
External contributor
(Source: Unsplash)

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2023, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

In the midst of the growing digitisation of work and the workforce, ManpowerGroup’s latest report, “The New Human Age”, finds that humans are still the catalyst for the future, despite the great enabling power of technology. Our report identifies key trends shaping the future of work and impacting today’s employers and their employees, based on input from 13,000 decision-makers and 8,000 workers from across eight countries and regions.

SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Over the last decade, human capital has become a major differentiator and driver of economic growth. Now, “The New Human Age” assesses the impact of a range of new factors, such as the generational shift in employment expectations, reducing college degree requirements for applicants, the growing divide faced by women in the workforce, the continuing evolution of hybrid work, and mitigating risk in an ever-changing global economy.

Utilising technology to enhance human lives

For the last few years, we have all heard many narratives about robots taking our jobs. What we believed then, and what has come to pass, is that tech can augment human skills rather than replace them. We are now embarking on a New Human Age – a time where people are utilising technology and digital tools to enhance human connections, be more productive, and live more meaningful lives.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Career and HR

Top stories

Artforum.

News digest: Where to find inspiring art and books in foreign languages in Bratislava

Mailbox newspaper's alleged involvement in election campaign, free Bratislava events, and new ferry service launched.


11 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
Igor Matovič's controversial "€200 per child" policy appears as a delivered promise on a billboard in June 2023 ahead of the September elections.

Why do Slovaks sell their votes so cheaply?

Perhaps they're just used to being short-changed.


28. jun
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad