Chief people officer at Martinus: Our employees are our partners

Andrea Mešková, the HRLeader award laureate for 2022, talks about the specifics of working for one of the largest bookshop chains in the country.

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2023, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

When Andrea Mešková joined the bookseller Martinus in 2009, most of its business was carried out via the internet. That was about to change, since one of her first jobs was to design, furnish and open a brand new bricks-and-mortar shop in Bratislava, followed by several more across the country. Later, she was responsible for the operations of the chain’s in-store coffee shops, which are now an integral part of the brand.