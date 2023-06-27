Warrior's Path, a new hiking trail, opens in Slovak Paradise

The trail also offers outdoor workout.

A new interactive trail with many features for athletes, history lovers, but also non-traditional art was created above Prielom Hornádu in the Slovak Paradise national park in the area called Zelená Hora, or the Green Mountain.

Thanks to the "Warrior's Path in the Magical Forest" project, the Zelená Hora civic association succeeded in reviving a forgotten place with rich historical value in the Spiš region. The mountain itself, on which there are also the remains of an unfinished castle, is two kilometres from the village of Hrabušice, the SITA newswire reported.

During the past months, the members of the civic association have gradually reinforced more than 70 metres of difficult terrain in the east of Zelená Hora and cleared the castle area of invasive trees. They also built a fitness endurance circuit, as well as a place for relaxation.

Two attractions

According to the person behind the idea, Ladislav Novotný, the added value is the opportunity to learn more about past life on Zelená Hora and the influence of this place on the history of the region.

In the past, there stood an important fortress and the unfinished Marcel's Castle, which was a refuge for insurgents and rebels. However, only the foundations of the bastion with a diameter of eight metres have been preserved.

The Warrior's Path project was implemented with a subsidy from the Košice Self-Governing Region (KSK) in the amount of €40,000, and the municipality of Hrabušice also contributed financially. As part of the project, they created two thematic attractions. The first is an experience route, a so-called cardio track called Warrior's Challenge. They installed wooden benches and bars on it.

The second thematic attraction is the Magic Forest, i.e. a multi-purpose area, primarily intended for relaxation and appreciation of the surrounding nature.

Stories and legends in audio

In addition, they placed a stamp for minting fake coins for children. The area includes land-art objects and a medieval-style tourist shelter with multimedia equipment. It plays musical stories, rumours and legends associated with this location.

Informational and educational boards depict the surrounding landscape and its specifics from a natural, historical and cultural point of view. As part of the project, archaeological research and partial rehabilitation of the remaining walls were also carried out.

Tourist signs lead to the top of Zelená Hora via the Podlesok location to Hrdlo Hornádu. As the executive director of the Košice Region Tourism Lenka Vargová Jurková mentioned, close to this part there is the "Bees of Paradise" area, with the unique Ekovčelnica with the free breeding of bees and an apiary.

Visitors can observe the natural life of bees or inhale in a bee sauna.

