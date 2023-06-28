This 96-year-old man is Slovakia's oldest practising doctor - and here's why he has not quit yet

Read a selection of short positive stories from Slovakia.

Every week The Slovak Spectator brings you a selection of three short stories from across Slovakia in which pessimism and negativity are absent.

1) Just dance

Ester Drevenáková takes first place in an international dance competition. (Source: Instagram/ester_drevenakova)

Eleven-year-old Ester Drevenáková, who lives in the village of Hlboké, Trnava Region, has demonstrated her most significant success. Last weekend, she performed at the World Disco and Freestyle Championships in Chomutov, Czech Republic organised by the International Dance OrganiSation (IDO) and won the gold medal. The dancer from the Lentilka dance group in Žilina had no fear of strong competition. Almost 20 countries and about 1,900 dancers took part in the competition. In the "Disco Solo" discipline in the junior category, Ester performed with 96 juniors.

"She started dancing at the age of five, and her dancing skills gradually improved. Six months ago, she began to intensively prepare for the Slovak Championships, where she took second place and was selected to participate in the World Championships," Drevenáková's proud mother Petronela told the Žilinský Večerník newspaper. She added that her daughter demonstrated her high form and took first place on the highest step of the podium.

Read more in Slovak.

2) Call of duty

The policemen who rescued a man from the fire. (Source: Polícia SR - Banskobystrický kraj)

The Banská Bystrica Regional Police announced on social media that on Sunday, June 25, an elderly man was rescued from a building on fire, the former hydropower plant, in Žiar nad Hronom. The police patrol noticed the fire in the morning and upon inspecting the premises, they found a 66-year-old man inside.

The man had sustained burns to his legs and was unable to escape on his own. He was found lying in a metal tub and experiencing difficulty breathing. The police provided immediate first aid until the arrival of paramedics. Subsequently, the injured man was airlifted to a burn unit in one of Bratislava's hospitals. Thanks to the swift action of the police, this man's life has been saved.

Read more in Slovak.

3) Doctor for life

Karol Mika with his patient. (Source: Nový Čas/Jozef Fabo)

Despite being 96, the oldest Slovak general practitioner, Karol Mika, has no plans to retire. He considers medicine to be his life's mission and, despite advancements in technology, he prefers to focus on his patients rather than spending excessive time with computers. Although the authorities attempted to force him into retirement a few years ago, he simply couldn't abandon his passion for helping others. With a smile, he expresses his commitment to his patients until the day he is confined to his bed by God.

"I will use computers when necessary, but not to the extent that I neglect the patient and fail to give them my undivided attention," the doctor revealed to the public broadcaster RTVS. He is said to be highly regarded in Banská Bystrica for his approach and extensive experience, making him one of the most popular doctors in the city. "I have great respect for each patient, and they know how much I care about them. There is nothing more satisfying for a doctor than witnessing a successful recovery and witnessing a patient's happiness. It's an invaluable feeling," said Mika in an interview with the Nový Čas tabloid daily.

Read more in Slovak.

FUNNY MEME FOR THIS WEEK

Main difference

(Source: zomri.online)

Translation: She's leaving even though she wouldn't have to. He remains although he shouldn't.

The President of Slovakia, Zuzana Čaputová, announced that she will not run for president again in next year's presidential elections. Čaputová wrote on social networks that she values people's trust very much. However, not letting them down means doing this work with full dedication and strength, she said.

Speaker Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) is facing calls to resign after his ex-girlfriend accused him of knocking her unconscious more than a decade ago. He confessed to it. Moreover, he said that he would do it again.

You can send me your tips on positive news stories about Slovakia or funny memes at: yehor.zhukov@spectator.sk. Thank you!