Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

3. Jul 2023 at 8:00 

Where to buy apartments worth investing in

In some places, the value of real estate increased by 50 percent in two years.

Tomas Vasuta
Tomáš Vašuta
Bratislava.Bratislava. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

When buying a new home, not everyone has made a decision regarding a specific location. Some buyers project the expected development of the real estate value into the decision-making, in order to avoid overpaying for either an apartment or house in the long term.

This is doubly true for investment purchases, in which the factor of stable value over the years has a more important role than when it comes to one's own housing.

The daily Sme examined which part of Bratislava is the best place to buy an apartment so that a buyer has the greatest possible certainty of maintaining the value. Also, the daily was on the lookout for which districts of the capital have the greatest growth potential.

Rapid increase

In recent years, apartment owners have been at an advantage. The value of their property has been growing and statistics have broken long-standing records. Between 2021 and 2023, the prices of new buildings in Bratislava increased at an unprecedented pace.

