Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

27. Jun 2023 at 17:39

Košice introduces request stops for all public transport

The change will apply from July 1.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A tram in Košice.A tram in Košice. (Source: Korzár/Judita Čermáková)

The Košice Public Transport Company (DPMK) has announced that all public transport stops will become request stops as of July 1.

The company is hoping to optimise its expenses, explaining that the purchase of fuel is one of its largest cost items. It expects to save up to €200,000 a year thanks to the planned measure.

Request stops are not a novelty to the city. For 15 years, there have been about 100 such stops. But from this Saturday, all bus and tram stops will be turned into request stops.

A bus driver will stop at a bus stop if they see a passenger standing there or if other buses have already stopped there. Passengers should always push the “stop” button if they want to hop off a bus or a tram service.

Bratislava introduced a similar measure in early 2023, but it does not concern trams.

On June 27, the DPMK also announced changes to its timetables on working days due to the summer holiday, which will start later this week and will last until the start of September.

