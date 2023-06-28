Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
28. Jun 2023 at 17:28

New road that threatened forest near Bratislava should now be diverted

Locals have been battling the construction since 2020.

The countryside east of Bratislava. (Illustrative image)The countryside east of Bratislava. (Illustrative image) (Source: Matúš Beňo)

Residents of several settlements around Bratislava have saved an important patch of forest from being cut down to make way for a road connecting the D1 and D4 highways. After three years of pressure, they have succeeded in getting the road diverted, reports the Pravda daily.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The forest in question lies between the villages of Ivanka pri Dunaji and Zálesie, next to a lake called Štrkovka. Known to locals as the Jesuit Forest or the Beňo Grove, wild animals use the wood during migration.

Locals have been battling the construction since 2020. Approximately 1,200-1,400 trees would have to be cut down to allow the construction, changing the microclimate and increasing the temperature in its vicinity by several degrees.

SkryťTurn off ads

Moreover, the road would have caused increased emissions and noise, and would have cut access for residents of Zálesie from a safe cycling route to the neighbouring village of Ivanka pri Dunaji. Almost 3,000 residents signed a petition opposing the construction.

"Sometimes, one felt more like a sheepdog who had to be on the alert all the time – to pay attention to calls for comments, to look for the results of various negotiations and especially to meet the deadlines. That is also why we are very happy that all our efforts have been fruitful," said Lucia Mešková, initiator of the petition.

Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: The Slovak-Argentinian couple growing flowers, and changing minds

Kollár to face no-confidence vote, forest near Bratislava is saved, and the opening concert of the Viva Musica! festival.


3 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
The Sacred ARt exhibition in the SNG.

Lost Gothic altar piece of the biggest church in Bratislava shines in refurbished gallery

In its new Sacred Art exhibition the Slovak National Gallery exhibits its biggest Gothic and Baroque pieces of art, as well as challenges the phenomenon of copying in art history.


27. jun
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad