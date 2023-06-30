Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

30. Jun 2023 at 14:04  I 

Sheep in Spiš may help save ground squirrels

The ground squirrel is a critically endangered species which thrives in pastures.

author
Andrea Galajdová, SME
External contributor
A Slovak shepherd. (Illustrative image)A Slovak shepherd. (Illustrative image) (Source: SME - Ján Krošlák)

The town of Spišské Podhradie keeps urban sheep, which graze on meadows in the area of Spišský Jerusalem. "We have 23 sheep there, 19 of them are in the sheepfold, and four are directly at the Spišský Salaš. Visitors can see them", says the mayor of Spišské Podhradie, Michal Kapusta.

The sheep are part of a project to save ground squirrels, a creature known as the syseľ in Slovak, which live in two locations in the area: Spiš Castle and nearby Pažica, where there is an area of 25 hectares owned by the local diocese.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Services and publications

