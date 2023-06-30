Sheep in Spiš may help save ground squirrels

The ground squirrel is a critically endangered species which thrives in pastures.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

The town of Spišské Podhradie keeps urban sheep, which graze on meadows in the area of Spišský Jerusalem. "We have 23 sheep there, 19 of them are in the sheepfold, and four are directly at the Spišský Salaš. Visitors can see them", says the mayor of Spišské Podhradie, Michal Kapusta.

The sheep are part of a project to save ground squirrels, a creature known as the syseľ in Slovak, which live in two locations in the area: Spiš Castle and nearby Pažica, where there is an area of 25 hectares owned by the local diocese.