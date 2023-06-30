Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

30. Jun 2023 at 13:31

Unearthing the past: Archaeologists discover – and record – a 1950s toy

A Czechoslovak toy unearthed in Nitra has been sent to an archaeological repository.

author
Miriam Hojčušová
External contributor
Congratulations, you're an archaeological find! (Illustrative stock photo; does not depict the actual article mentioned below.) Congratulations, you're an archaeological find! (Illustrative stock photo; does not depict the actual article mentioned below.) (Source: pixabay )

Archaeologists in Nitra made an intriguing discovery when they unearthed an iconic calf toy designed by Libuše Niklová, a renowned Czechoslovak designer and innovator.

The rubber toy, found underground at a construction site, has been carefully preserved and stored in the Repository of Archaeological Finds. While it may not meet the strict definition of an archaeological artefact, this unique piece holds cultural and historical value, shedding light on the artistic contributions of Niklová.

The legacy of Libuše Niklová

Such calf toys, which were part of a collection created by Niklová, were produced between 1956 and 1958 at the Gumotex Břeclav factory in Czechoslovakia. These toys bear the distinct cat-shaped logo associated with Niklová's designs. What sets this particular calf toy apart is the meticulous hand-painted detailing, showcasing the craftsmanship and artistic vision of its creator. Although the previous owner's identity remains unknown, the toy's remarkably well-preserved condition, despite spending decades underground, adds to its allure as a retro decoration.

The Repository of Archaeological Finds, where the calf toy is now housed, primarily houses older artefacts. Indeed, some of its staff probably predate the toy. However, this unique addition represents a departure from typical archaeological finds, highlighting the significance of toys as cultural artefacts. It serves as a reminder that certain objects crafted after 1918 possess historical and cultural value, providing glimpses into the past and serving as valuable resources for historical research. Libuše Niklová's work has garnered recognition both in her home country and internationally, and this discovery adds another layer of appreciation for her contributions as a designer.

The cultural and historical significance

The Nitra excavation site, previously occupied by the Orbis cultural centre, has yielded numerous archaeological finds, including ceramics, tiles, construction materials, human and animal remains, as well as fragments of bronze, iron objects, and glass vessels. The calf toy's presence amidst these artefacts suggests that it may have been lost or forgotten during the relocation of the cultural centre or subsequent land modifications. This chance discovery highlights the importance of archaeological exploration in uncovering hidden treasures and provides valuable insights into the history and cultural significance of toys.

©My Nitra

