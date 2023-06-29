Motorways to Poland and Ukraine are top priorities, Slovakia says

EU money for road projects might be cut off after 2027.

The D1 motorway currently ends near Bidovce in the district of Košice-okolie. It is necessary to build a more than 74-kilometre section to the border with Ukraine. (Source: Korzár/Judita Čermáková)

The National Highway Company (NDS) and the Transport Ministry have named three different motorways as its new priorities.

These include the completion of the D1 motorway from Bratislava to the border with Ukraine, for which eastern Slovakia has waited more than 20 years, but also the R4 and D3 motorways to Poland, the Sme daily writes.

The ministry and the company argue that these roads will become part of the trans-European network of motorways once they are finished. They also present arguments such as the possibility of drawing EU money for these road projects, trade, and the development of regions in eastern Slovakia.