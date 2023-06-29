Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
29. Jun 2023 at 17:19  I 

Motorways to Poland and Ukraine are top priorities, Slovakia says

EU money for road projects might be cut off after 2027.

Jozef Ryník
Compiled by Spectator staff, Jozef Ryník
Editorial
The D1 motorway currently ends near Bidovce in the district of Košice-okolie. It is necessary to build a more than 74-kilometre section to the border with Ukraine.The D1 motorway currently ends near Bidovce in the district of Košice-okolie. It is necessary to build a more than 74-kilometre section to the border with Ukraine. (Source: Korzár/Judita Čermáková)

The National Highway Company (NDS) and the Transport Ministry have named three different motorways as its new priorities.

These include the completion of the D1 motorway from Bratislava to the border with Ukraine, for which eastern Slovakia has waited more than 20 years, but also the R4 and D3 motorways to Poland, the Sme daily writes.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The ministry and the company argue that these roads will become part of the trans-European network of motorways once they are finished. They also present arguments such as the possibility of drawing EU money for these road projects, trade, and the development of regions in eastern Slovakia.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Transport

Top stories

New SND building will hold opening concert.

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

A hike to Austria or unique music festival in SND this weekend.


6 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
Igor Matovič's controversial "€200 per child" policy appears as a delivered promise on a billboard in June 2023 ahead of the September elections.

Why do Slovaks sell their votes so cheaply?

Perhaps they're just used to being short-changed.


28. jun
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad