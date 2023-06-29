News digest: Where to find inspiring art and books in foreign languages in Bratislava

Mailbox newspaper's alleged involvement in election campaign, free Bratislava events, and new ferry service launched.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, June 29 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Penta's mailbox newspaper helps Smer and Hlas

A hidden PR article promoting the Smer party in the latest issue of Plus Jeden Deň Špeciál. (Source: Facebook/TIS)

Transparency International Slovakia (TIS) is calling for an investigation of the Plus Jeden Deň Špeciál newspaper, which many households receive in their letterboxes for free. The non-governmental organisation suspects the newspaper of violating the campaign rules to help the Smer and Hlas parties.

TIS thinks that Penta's publishing house News and Media Holding has breached journalistic standards by promoting specific political parties. It could be understood as an "effort by a third party to enter the campaign," the organisation added. The legislation does not allow such an approach. Only political parties can run a paid campaign before the elections, TIS stressed.

The Denník N daily wrote about the newspaper at the end of March, noting that up to a million copies are delivered to letterboxes. The official pre-election campaign began on June 9. Still, the newspaper keeps promoting Hlas and Smer through unsigned PR stories that look like journalistic stories. TIS maintains that these stories should be clearly labelled as paid PR stories.

"The largest nationwide mailbox newspaper's texts can have a real impact on voters in the campaign," TIS said, adding that the value of such hidden advertising amounts to thousands of euros only in the case of current articles.

TIS opines that the publisher is de facto acting as a third party, but without the obligation to admit it and publish data on financial or non-financial support. This, TIS said, can help selected parties circumvent rules on financial limits for both campaign and donation income.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

Where to find inspiring art and books in foreign languages in Bratislava

The Martinus bookshop on Obchodná Street in Bratislava. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Bratislava is home to the largest number of museums, theatres and art galleries of any city in Slovakia, but which places are really worth a visit if you are new to the capital? Here's a selection of what you should start with.

BRATISLAVA EVENTS FOR FREE

Summer Gala outside the national theatre

The new building of the Slovak National Theatre in Bratislava. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

The theatre season at the Slovak National Theatre in Bratislava will culminate this year with a spectacular Summer Gala concert on June 30. All three troupes of the national theatre: Drama, Opera, and Ballet will perform on the square in front of its new building. The event is free.

Here's more tips.

In other news

The German company Schaeffler opened a development and testing centre for electromobility and automated driving in Kysucké Nové Mesto, northern Slovakia. The largest domestic automotive subcontractor has invested €20 million in it. Up to 500 specialists will find work there. (Denník N)

The largest domestic automotive subcontractor has invested €20 million in it. Up to 500 specialists will find work there. (Denník N) The Slovak economy will grow by 1.2 percent this year. Next year it will grow by 1.3 percent, according to the Finance Ministry's June macroeconomic forecast . Inflation will reach 10.6 percent this year, slowing down to 4.8 percent in 2024. Real wages will fall further this year, but they will rise by more than 2 percent next year.

. Inflation will reach 10.6 percent this year, slowing down to 4.8 percent in 2024. Real wages will fall further this year, but they will rise by more than 2 percent next year. The Healthcare Surveillance Authority warns that it may have to take over the management of the VšZP health insurance company due to its deepening losses. It calls on the state and the Health Ministry to act. The loss of VšZP reached €153.8 million at the end of last year.

It calls on the state and the Health Ministry to act. The loss of VšZP reached €153.8 million at the end of last year. The Education Ministry did not approve a sex education textbook despite the fact that it was recommended by experts. The ministry did not like the pictures of genitals or a two-page spread about masturbation. (Denník N)

The ministry did not like the pictures of genitals or a two-page spread about masturbation. (Denník N) After 18 years of forced administration, the Bratislava borough of Devín can get rid of all debts. MPs approved a change according to which towns will repay debts for a maximum of 20 years. After this period, debts will be zeroed out. (TASR)

MPs approved a change according to which towns will repay debts for a maximum of 20 years. After this period, debts will be zeroed out. (TASR) The far-right party Republika is trying to get its members into the Slovak Union of Anti-Fascist Fighters and show that they are anti-fascist, writes Denník N.

With a delay of two years, the ferry service between Radvaň nad Dunajom, near Komárno, and the Hungarian village of Neszmély started to run on June 29, 2023. The transport will be free for two years. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Almost no clouds. Light breeze. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 30°C. On Saturday, yellow storm warnings will be in place across Slovakia. (SHMÚ)

