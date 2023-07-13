Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

13. Jul 2023 at 7:00

Traditional pottery workshop opens at Košice Castle

Area open to visitors all year round.

Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: Košice Region Tourism)

The historic village on Hradová Hill, also called Košice Castle, is expanding its craft workshops for visitors to include pottery.

The master potter's workshop, which was set up with the help of the Košice self-governing region authorities, is part of a wider project of attractions at the Košice Castle area, which has been restored by local civil association Castellum Cassovia and volunteers in cooperation with the Archaeological Institute of the Slovak Republic.

Discover a region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our Košice region travel guide.

This includes the recreation of a medieval settlement showing how people lived centuries ago and offering visitors various courses in traditional crafts, such as clay plastering, kiln building, wood and leather working, blacksmithing, and now pottery.

The pottery workshop includes manually powered pottery wheels, shelves for storing drying ceramics, traditional tools for processing clay and a firing kiln. In the fenced yard of the workshop, there is a seating area for potters and course participants who can dress up in medieval clothes while they work.

(Source: Košice Region Tourism)

The workshop allows visitors, who can order a pottery course individually or as a group, to experience the production of ceramics from the beginning of the process, i.e. the processing of the clay, to the final firing of the product. Visitors have the opportunity to .

Longer and intensive individual courses in traditional pottery are also available for those who are interested.

For those who do not want to take a course, the open front of the workshop will be able to peek inside and see how ceramics are made in the traditional way.

The area is available for individual visits all year round, while during the summer season a guided tour takes place every Sunday at the pottery workshop from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. During working days, from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the pottery workshop is open to visitors upon request from the information centre worker on the premises.

