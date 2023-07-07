The biggest aquaparks in Slovakia and who owns them

The media tend to prefer Tatralandia, but according to our criteria there is a different park at the top.

Aquaparks, water worlds and swimming pools are among the most popular attractions in summer, with thousands of visitors flocking in every day of the season. The market is rich, but which of the aquaparks is the biggest in Slovakia?

The Largest in Business Ranking list compiled by The Slovak Spectator provides the answer.

The water area was not the sole criterion for making it onto the list. The number of slides and lockers, whether pools and slides, which are in operation all year round or solely during the summer season were also considered.

10. X-Bionic Aquatic Sphere

Location: Šamorín, west Slovakia

Opened in: 2015

Total pool area: 2045 square metres

Owner: X-Bionic Sphere

The extensive sports complex in Šamorín opened in 2015 with the ambition of creating an Olympic sports centre. Currently, it provides conditions for professional athletes from 26 Olympic disciplines.

Inside the complex is a water resort opened all year round, an Olympic-sized 50-metre pool, seven other pools and water slides with a total length of 330 metres.

For many years, the resort was associated with businessman and financier Mário Hoffmann. Currently, it is officially owned by his daughter Viera and Juraj Krivjanský.