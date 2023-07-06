Stalker murders woman five months after his release from psychiatric hospital

The killer had already stalked his victim before his hospital stay.

Just a few months after his release from a psychiatric hospital, Ján M. murdered the mother of two children, Andrea B., in Dubnica nad Váhom, western Slovakia.

Authorities are facing a wave of criticism from the public and the victim's family.

The incident happened last Thursday, on June 29, when Andrea was leaving for work on her bicycle. The killer attacked her with a machete on a new cycling path in the gardening area of Lieskovec. Ján was detained immediately after the attack, the Sme daily writes.

Last weekend, the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok decided that he will be prosecuted under custody. The man denied his guilt before the court.

Stalking