Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
6. Jul 2023 at 18:56  I 

Stalker murders woman five months after his release from psychiatric hospital

The killer had already stalked his victim before his hospital stay.

Compiled by Spectator staff, Barbora Plávalová
Editorial, External contributor
Police chief Štefan Hamran.Police chief Štefan Hamran. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Just a few months after his release from a psychiatric hospital, Ján M. murdered the mother of two children, Andrea B., in Dubnica nad Váhom, western Slovakia.

Authorities are facing a wave of criticism from the public and the victim's family.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The incident happened last Thursday, on June 29, when Andrea was leaving for work on her bicycle. The killer attacked her with a machete on a new cycling path in the gardening area of Lieskovec. Ján was detained immediately after the attack, the Sme daily writes.

SkryťTurn off ads

Last weekend, the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok decided that he will be prosecuted under custody. The man denied his guilt before the court.

Stalking

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Homage to an architect who built Bratislava's only functioning synagogue

A woman murdered by her stalker, Slovnaft's huge profit, Japanese Day and other things to try out in Bratislava for free.


1 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
The Sme daily's conference on modern trends in urban mobility.

Millions of people in Slovakia have poor access to public transport. They walk 20 minutes to a bus stop

Slovakia's approach to urban mobility is changing slowly, experts said during the Smart City conference.


4. jul
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad